The Owls were originally given 3,300 tickets for Vale Park as they make the trip to Staffordshire on Saturday, but on Tuesday it was confirmed that another 400 have been made available by the hosts.

Ben Heneghan, who is likely to play a big role in the fixture, says that the team are going there confident but not cocky – with the side not underestimating the difficulty of their upcoming opponents.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking to the club this week, the big centre back said, “Obviously it’s a big pitch there are Port Vale as well, so we’re just getting the work in this week and get ourselves ready for that game… We should go into it with confidence really, but any game in League One is a tough game and we respect that. We’ll go there and we’ll do our thing.”

Heneghan also touched on the Wednesday fans – both home and away – who will be making the trip to Stoke-on-Trent, adding a word of thanks for their support.

“They’re unreal,” he said with a smile. “It’s the best crowd I’ve been in front of - all I can do is applaud them. It’s such a lift for the lads as well, which probably understand, but to be there at witness it really is brilliant. So we thank them for that.”

Wednesday have had 14 different goalscorers in all competitions so far this season, but Heneghan isn’t one of them. It’s certainly something he wants to try and change – hopefully starting against the Vale this coming weekend.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ben Heneghan is hoping to get his first Sheffield Wednesday goal soon.

“I need to get on it!” he joked. “I’m due one, so I’m hoping that in the next game or two I’ll get my head on one or get a shot in. That’ll do.”