Sheffield Wednesday’s injury list ahead of potentially table-topping Port Vale encounter

The Owls may well have a chance to go top of the League One table on Saturday if they pick up three points and other results go their way, however Darren Moore and his side will be focusing on getting the job done on their side rather than what happens elsewhere.

Moore could have an injury boost in the form of George Byers, who had to sit out the win over Wycombe Wanderers due to some foot bruising, and the hope is that Saturday goalscorer, Barry Bannan, will be fit to start once again after he picked up a niggle over the weekend.

Speaking after the game at Hillsborough, the Owls boss said of Bannan, “He picked up a little knock. We will assess him in the next 24 hours.”

The Wednesday skipper didn’t look too uncomfortable as he made his way off the field, and he’ll no doubt be itching to get back out there to help his team on Saturday afternoon at Vale Park.

Meanwhile, it’s still going to be a bit of time before the club’s other three injured stars – Akin Famewo, Dennis Adeniran and Mark McGuinness – are back available.

Famewo and Adeniran are undergoing their rehabilitation together as they look to get themselves fit again, however it’s looking like late October/early November before they can get themselves back in action again.

For McGuinness, he’s been out for almost two weeks after he sustained an injury earlier this month, and he’s expected back a bit sooner – possibly mid-October.

Wednesday had a welcome boost with the return of Ben Heneghan last week, and Jack Hunt is also building his way back to full fitness now after his recent illness. He got 90 minutes against Burton Albion in the Papa John’s Trophy.

The Owls have only played the Vale on five occasions since the turn of the century, and lost their last away game when they were beat 2-0 in the League Cup back in 2009. Their last win there came in 2004, but they’ll be hoping to change that this weekend.