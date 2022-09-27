The Owls have got a full week to work after their win over Wycombe Wanderers before they make the trip to Port Vale, and oftentimes a spell like that will lead to a game being played at the training ground – that won’t be happening at Middlewood Road this week though.

When asked about whether they’d be setting something up internally this week, Darren Moore told the media, "The Burton game gave the other players sufficient minutes. We were disappointed with the result but the only positive I took from it is that those players who haven't been playing were given sufficient minutes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"With October coming up and two games a week, it means I've got the squad up to match speed. With there being two games a week, they will all get called upon.”

Wednesday are aiming to make it three consecutive away victories this weekend when they head out to face the Vale, and Moore says that he feels that teams are now starting to ‘settle down' in League One.

He went on to say, "With the personnel we have got, we have added players like David Stockdale, Michael Smith, Icky (Michael Ihiekwe) and Will Vaulks on free transfers. All those boys showed their experience and quality.

"After 10 matches, you still need people to settle down. As the games and training are going by, we are seeing one or two more teams settle down.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Darren Moore has seen Sheffield Wednesday enjoy a strong start to the season.