Under pressure Sheffield Wednesday boss Jos Luhukay heaps praise on Owls star

Sheffield Wednesday boss Jos Luhukay singled out Lucas Joao for praise after their entertaining draw with Rotherham United.

Joao bagged a brace either side of half-time to salvage a point for the Owls at Hillsborough.

Lucas Joao has plundered eight goals this season

Luhukay, who refused to discuss his future after fans chanted for his head in the second half of Saturday's Yorkshire derby, told The Star: "Lucas is now back in good shape and form.

"He maybe had three chances and scored two important goals for us.

"Lucas is unpredictable for our opponents. We like Lucas and we know he is a player who can make the difference in games."

Joao leads the way in the goal-scoring charts with eight this campaign, including three in his last two appearances.

The centre forward said: "Of course, I am happy to score, but if I could give my three goals away and get two wins, I would. I prefer the wins, but I am happy for the goals and to help the teams.

"Eight goals, I am happy to score, this is my job, but I would prefer to give my goals away and have the wins for the team.

He believes he is in the best form of his Wednesday career.

"At the moment I think this is my best for (at Wednesday)," he said. "I hope I can keep going.

"I am playing more regular now, that’s why the goals are coming. As a team, that’s my job."

The result was not enough to appease the Owls' angry supporters, who demanded for Luhukay to lose his job after just one victory in their last nine matches.

Luhukay, who confirmed young defender Jordan Thorniley went off at half-time due to illness, declined to discuss his position but admitted he heard the fans chanting for him to be axed.

"I am not deaf," he said. "This question you can ask, but I will not give you an answer to this. I cannot give an answer to this."

