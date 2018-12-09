Match analysis: Sheffield Wednesday fans call for Jos Luhukay’s head as Rotherham United claim deserved point in South Yorkshire derby

It sums up how dire the situation is at Hillsborough that Jos Luhukay was ironically cheered by the upper tier of the South Stand when he left his seat and briefly went on to the touchline in the 78th minute.

Wednesday supporters are at the end of their tether with Luhukay and many of them chanted for him to be sacked in the second half of their draw with Rotherham United. A large proportion of fan-base have lost faith in Luhukay and do not feel he is the right man to take them forward.

Lucas Joao bagged a brace for Sheffield Wednesday

The mood is bleak at S6. The natives are restless. The atmosphere is toxic. Things are so bad that the crowd booed the team off at half-time, despite the fact they were winning.

There is a clear and growing disconnect between supporters and management. The fans have had enough and are demanding change.

Lucas Joao's double earned the Owls a point but it was another inept, below-par showing from the side in blue and white. It would have been a travesty had Rotherham left empty-handed.

"We fought for the ball and tried to do everything (to win)," insisted Joao. "But it happened again, we didn’t win.

Sheffield Wednesday fans have lost their patience with Jos Luhukay

"We are fighting, working every day to win, and (against Rotherham) we didn’t give up. In the next game we need to find a way to win.

"We have very good players and have confidence in ourselves. As a team, we are not in the best moment, but that will happen if we continue to work every day."

The game

Millers boss Paul Warne, working wonders on a limited budget, claimed Rotherham “were the better team”. It is impossible to argue with Warne’s assessment. The Millers were the better team and superior to Wednesday for long periods.

Yes, the Owls produced a lacklustre first half performance but take nothing away from the Millers. The visitors were well-drilled, organised and came with a game-plan. Everybody knew their jobs.

It took an excellent save from Cameron Dawson to turn away Michael Smith's header. Jon Taylor also forced Dawson in action.

Wednesday's players looked nervous in possession and completely devoid of confidence. Their decision-making was poor and they lacked creativity and imagination in the final third. A better team than Rotherham would have been out of sight after the opening 45 minutes.

But against the run of play, the Owls scored on the stroke of half-time.

‘We were the better team,’ claims Millers boss

Joao latched on to Adam Reach's long ball and after Zak Vyner missed his interception, the Portuguese international closed in on goal and slotted into the bottom corner with what was Wednesday's only shot on target in the first half.

“Lucas is a special player with a lot of ability,” conceded Luhukay.

Joao’s well-taken strike proved not enough to spare Wednesday from being booed off.

Millers fightback

But the Millers needed only 15 seconds of the second half to level things up as Smith, who was outstanding in the lone striker role, raced on to Will Vaulks' punt down the field, outran the home defence before shooting into the bottom corner.

It was the kind of amateurish defending we have come to expect from Wednesday. One long ball cut them open and Smith delivered the coup de grace.

Things got even better for Rotherham in the 55th minute when Dawson gifted them a second. Richie Towell, a bundle of energy in midfield, saw his speculative effort from long range squirm underneath Dawson's body.

Cue cries of ‘We want Jos out’ from the home faithful.

Four points of note from Sheffield Wednesday’s 2-2 draw with Rotherham United

The Millers were on course for their first away win in the second-tier in 36 attempts, a run dating back to their April 2016.

“You’re getting sacked in the morning” rang around all four sides of the ground.

But in the face of adversity, the Owls rallied and restored parity through Joao, who glanced in Daniel Pudil’s fine cross from the left flank to take his goal tally to eight for the season.

Joao said: “We were at home; we couldn’t let our heads go down and give up. We have our own fans, and we tried to win the game. We got the second goal, tried for a third, but it didn’t happen.”

Rotherham wasted a great chance to regain the lead in the closing stages as Smith played a clever little ball around the corner for Vaulks but the midfielder blazed over when well-placed. Towell also drilled over as the Millers continued to press for the winner.

Atdhe Nuhiu then fluffed a glorious opportunity in the dying embers of the contest to give Wednesday maximum points when he steered over Reach’s pinpoint cross.

More boos greeted the full-time whistle.

As for Rotherham, Warne’s men left with their heads held high and a tad aggrieved only to pick up one point.

"I thought we were the better team, the aggressive team,” said Warne. “We tried to win.”

"We did well in the second half and created enough chances in the end to win the game.”