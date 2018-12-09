Barry Bannan’s two-match suspension compounds Sheffield Wednesday’s problems

Sheffield Wednesday will have to rejig their midfield when they go to Swansea City next weekend.

Barry Bannan collected his 10th yellow card of the season in Saturday's draw with Rotherham United, triggering an automatic two-match suspension.

The Scotland international was booked for a rash challenge on Will Vaulks in the first half and will sit-out the Owls' fixtures against Swansea and Preston North End.

Bannan's ban could open the door ajar for Josh Onomah. The Tottenham Hotspur's loanee has not started since Wednesday's 4-0 home drubbing to Norwich City last month.

Lucas Joao gives his backing to under-fire Owls boss

As for the Owls' display against Rotherham, manager Jos Luhukay said: I think the draw at the end was the result for both teams," he added. "We scored the first goal at the right time, you thought it would give us confidence for the second half.

"This period is not easy for the team, they are expecting more, there is more pressure on my team than the opponent.

"They can win, but we must win and that is a different situation when you start the game. Rotherham are a team who are strong and fighting, it is not easy to play against them.

"In the second half the game turned in the first 10 minutes in a positive way, but we came back into the game and deserved the 2-2 draw.

"We have to go further in your work with the team and you hope that every new game you find your way. Next week we have a new chance."

Match analysis: Owls fans call for Jos Luhukay’s head after Rotherham draw