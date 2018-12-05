Under pressure Jos Luhukay bemoans Sheffield Wednesday inconsistency

Manager Jos Luhukay has expressed his frustration at his Sheffield Wednesday's inconsistency this season.

Seven weeks ago, the Owls occupied the final Championship play-off berth after an impressive run of just one defeat in nine outings.

Under-fire Sheffield Wednesday manager Jos Luhukay

But six defeats in their last eight matches has seen them plummet to 16th, just five points above the relegation zone.

Wednesdayites called for Luhukay to be sacked after their 4-2 defeat to Blackburn Rovers last weekend.

The Dutchman, who insists he will not quit, has bemoaned their erratic performances and results.

He told The Star: "We are inconsistent and that is very frustrating.

"We must try to internally and in the training sessions do it better so that we can have a better result than what we got against Blackburn."

The Owls will be looking to get their campaign back on track when they welcome Rotherham United to Hillsborough on Saturday. The Millers have failed to win in 10 attempts on the road this term.

"It will be a game with a lot of expectation, emotion and passion," admitted Luhukay. "We must show passion.

"When you have that, you always have a chance to win."

Luhukay is calling on his players to show their battling qualities against the 20th-placed Millers. He believes they can take heart from the performance they produced in their last Yorkshire derby away to arch rivals Sheffield United where they dug deep to grind out a goaless draw.

He said: "We showed that fight three weeks ago against Sheffield United. We were also in a difficult situation and the team gave everything to get a good result and in the end we got a draw.

"Now we have a home game and we must try to get our supporters behind us and beat Rotherham."

