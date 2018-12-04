Sheffield Wednesday owner Dejphon Chansiri to address fans’ concerns at open forum with ‘no subject off the agenda’

Dejphon Chansiri has set a date for another Sheffield Wednesday fans forum, with this one likely to be one of his most important yet.

The Owls owner will meet with supporters on December 20 at Hillsborough and a statement released by the club on Tuesday night said “no subject will be off the agenda.”

It went on to say, ‘the chairman is urging in particular any fans who use the platform of social media to leave untrue and potentially damaging posts to attend and address any concerning issues face-to-face.’

The mood around Hillsborough has been bleak for most of this season with Wednesday currently in 15th place in the Championship table – just five points off the relegation zone.

The Owls have registered just one win in their last eight games and social media has been awash with calls for manager Jos Luhukay to be sacked.

On Saturday the travelling fans at Ewood Park for the 4-2 defeat to Blackburn Rovers voiced their disapproval and many chanted for the boss to be removed.

However, off the pitch issues will feature highly on the agenda with fans also having been critical of the club's financial position and the cost of matchday tickets.

The club statement added: “The chairman pledges to be as open and honest as possible and welcomes supporters from all age groups and backgrounds to attend.

“Entrance for this event is free and tickets are available now on a first come, first served basis by emailing website@swfc.co.uk.”