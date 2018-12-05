Sheffield Wednesday: Hillsborough hailed as a “beautiful place” by boss of Owls’ FA Cup opponents

Hillsborough has been described as a "beautiful place to watch football" by Luton Town boss Nathan Jones.

The Hatters chief waxed lyrical about the home of Sheffield Wednesday after the Hatters were drawn against the Owls in next month's FA Cup third round.

Luton chief Nathan Jones.

The high-flying League One side will make their visit to S6 in 12 years when the tie takes place in the first weekend in January.

Jones said: "It’s a wonderful place to go, a real traditional FA Cup ground, it used to be one of the semi-final venues, so it’s a ground with a great history.

"It’s a beautiful place to watch football.

“I’ve been fortunate enough to have been there a few times in my career and it’s a wonderful place to go and play football.

“It’s going to be a proper FA Cup tie and we’re going to treat it that way.

“I would much rather be going to Hillsborough than going to a League One side away, or a League One side at home, because there is a difference about the tie as they’re in a higher league than us.”

Wednesday and Sheffield United were both handed home ties for the third round, so the Hillsborough encounter could take place on any date between January 4-6.

