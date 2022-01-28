The two teams drew 1-1 in their last meeting in League One, but the Owls will be eager to get back to winning ways this weekend on the back of the disappointing 3-2 defeat to Oxford United last time out.

Both teams have picked up new players since then, with Wednesday signing Jordan Storey, Tyreece John-Jules and Harlee Dean this month, while the Tractor Boys added Brentford’s Dominic Thompson on Thursday night.

A big crowd is expected at Hillsborough come 3pm tomorrow, and the Ipswich boss suggested that both Barry Bannan and Massimo Luongo will need to be kept under wraps if his side are to get a good result.

Speaking to the club’s iFollow, McKenna said, "Sheffield Wednesday have a strong team and a strong squad.

"They also have a good manager and a good record at Hillsborough. They look to play forward quite quickly, and they have physical players all over the pitch.

"Players like Massimo Luongo and Barry Bannan like to get on the ball, but they can also go long and get plenty of crosses in. They have a mixed threat and it's easy to see why they have a good home record.

Kieran McKenna is looking forward to facing Sheffield Wednesday. (Photo by Ash Donelon/Manchester United via Getty Images)