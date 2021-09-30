Wednesday have had plenty of big players over the years, and while the happy days of the 90s are but a memory, there is lots to look back on for fans who can remember what it was like to attend games at Hillsborough in the top-flight.

FFT’s list includes modern greats such as Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, pioneering players like Marta and Kelly Smith, and stars from yesteryear including Franco Baresi, Zinedine Zidane, George Weah and Stanley Matthews.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But Wednesday also have a couple of ex-Owls on the list, though admittedly they’d made their names long before they graced the field at S6 in the famous blue and white.

Viv Anderson, a star for Nottingham Forest and Manchester United, made his way onto the list for his contributions to the game and the fact that he was the first black player to play for England, while his old Forest teammate, Trevor Francis, also got the nod for – among other things, of course – being the first ever million-pound player.

There was another Wednesday link in the list as well, but with Jamie Vardy he’ll always be one of the ones that got away at Hillsborough. His meteoric rise from non-league to the Premier League title will go down in history. And as a Wednesdayite, we’ll definitely claim him.