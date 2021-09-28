Sam Hutchinson praised for his big Sheffield Wednesday showing – and an update on his fitness…

Sam Hutchinson took the Sheffield Wednesday armband against Wigan Athletic.

The Owls cut things fine as the game came to an end, but held on for a 2-1 victory thanks to a lucky own goal in the first half and a brilliant finish from Callum Paterson in the second.

Moore, who was delighted with the result, was full of praise for his stand-in skipper, telling the media, “He can play in a variety of roles, and the roles he does play for us are really important… He’s comfortable at centre back, and in front of the back four.

“In both positions you need an understanding, and he got it absolutely spot on tonight, did Sam. I thought he covered the ground, he was a solid block in front of the back four, and when he had to use the ball, he used it really well. He gave every ounce, got a standing ovation, and rightly so. He’s got a big part to play for us this season.”

The tough-tackler looked uncomfortable as he left the field with 15 minutes left to go, but Moore says that he should be ok for the visit of Oxford United, explaining, “Sam just tightened up, and he just looked like he was spent in terms of what he gave tonight - it’s just the volume of games, the quick turnaround.