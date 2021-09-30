Sheffield Wednesday’s latest trialists… - What we know about the new duo

The Star reported earlier in the week that the young duo had turned out for the Owls’ U23s in their 1-1 draw with Coventry City in their Professional Development League encounter at the CBS Arena, with Onen picking up the assist for young Basile Zottos as Lee Bullen’s side came away with a point.

Woods, 23, who completed 90 minutes in the tie, was paired alongside David Agbontohoma – who was given the captain’s armband – while Onen, 20, played 72 minutes before being replaced by exciting teenage talent, Murtadha Al-Jahadhmy.

It remains to be seen at this point what the next step could be for the centre back and attacking midfielder, but there may be an opportunity to show their worth once again in a few days’ time when Bullen’s side face Barnsley on Monday afternoon.

Darren Moore’s interest in Onen stretches all the way back to July after he came on the market following his exit from Reading, while Woods is on the lookout after it was decided that he would part ways with Crystal Palace at the end of the 2020/21 campaign.

Given his age, the former Palace man is likely to be in consideration for the first team should Moore look to strengthen there, and he’s no stranger to League One having spent time on loan with Plymouth Argyle last season. He’s a right-footed centre back, but has been known to play on the left of a central two, as well as at right back and as a defensive midfielder – a versatility that could stand him in good stead.

Onen, at 20, is a bit younger, however he made his Championship debut for the Royals last season after spending large parts of the campaign with the senior side – and his record of 11 goal contributions in 20 Premier League 2 games in 2020/21 suggests he could be ready to step up in League One if given the opportunity.

Sam Woods was on loan at Plymouth Argyle last season. (Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images)