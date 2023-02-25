Two ruled out for Charlton Athletic v Sheffield Wednesday but striker could return

Charlton Athletic could welcome back Miles Leaburn from injury when they play host to Sheffield Wednesday this afternoon.

The 19-year-old forward has scored seven goals for the Addicks in all competitions this season, six of which have come in the league, but after a strong end to 2022 and start to 2023 the teenager has missed the last three games.

It’s still a maybe for Leaburn at this point in time, but both Mandela Egbo and Todd Kane are still unavailable due to their respective injuries – while the Addicks manager has suggested that illness could mean others miss out on the Owls’ visit to the Valley.

Charlton said in their match preview on their official website, “Dean Holden revealed that there is a possibility of Miles Leaburn (hip) returning to his matchday squad this weekend.

“The boss also reported one or two unnamed doubts in his Friday press conference, while Mandela Egbo (quad) and Todd Kane (hamstring) remain unavailable as the duo continue their respective rehabilitation programmes.”

Wednesday, meanwhile, have no fresh injury concerns going into this clash, though Mallik Wilks, Callum Paterson, Michael Ihiekwe and Ben Heneghan – who is out for the remainder of the season – remain out of action at this stage.

Darren Moore’s side face Charlton at 3pm this afternoon, with second-placed Plymouth Argyle making the trip to Peterborough United and third-placed Ipswich Town facing the Owls’ last opponents, Milton Keynes Dons, at Stadium MK.

Miles Leaburn of Charlton Athletic could return v Sheffield Wednesday. (Joe Dent/JMP)

If Moore’s men avoid defeat then it will set a new club record of 20 league games unbeaten.

