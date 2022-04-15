The Owls make the trip down to Milton Keynes for a Saturday night fixture at Stadium MK, and Darren Moore has almost a clean bill of health for the first time all season.

Dennis Adeniran and Lewis Gibson could both be back in contention, though neither Josh Windass nor Tyreece John-Jules are expected back just yet – the club’s two injury concerns at present.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Meanwhile, for the opposition, they will be without Tennai Watson and Aden Baldwin, both of whom have been out of action for a considerable amount of time now.

Watson, a regular for Liam Manning this season, hasn’t played since the 3-1 win over Cheltenham Town in March, while you have to go back to January to find Baldwin’s last appearance in a Dons shirt.

Both sides go into the game in good form as they chase promotion – either via automatic or the Play-Offs – with the hosts on a 15-game run without defeat and the Owls having lost just two of their last 15 in League One.

The two sides will lock horns at 7.45pm on Saturday evening, and both will be keeping a close eye on the fixtures that precede theirs this weekend, with the game tomorrow night taking place after the other 22 teams in the division have already played.

Tennai Watson of Milton Keynes Dons won't face Sheffield Wednesday. (Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images)