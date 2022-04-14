Sheffield Wednesday update Hillsborough memorial following passing of 97th victim

The Hillsborough disaster memorial outside Sheffield Wednesday's stadium has been updated. (via swfc.co.uk)

Andrew Devine, a lifelong supporter of the club, passed away in July 2021 at the age of 55, and it was ruled by the Liverpool coroner’s court that he was ‘unlawfully killed’- making him the 97th fatality of the tragic events that occurred on April 15th 1989 when Liverpool faced Nottingham Forest in the FA Cup.

Following the ruling last year, Wednesday commissioned an updated front to the memorial that stands by the River Don outside the main entrance at Hillsborough, and it has now been installed in time for the 33rd anniversary of the tragedy this week.

It has also been confirmed that the annual service remembering those who lost their lives will take place between 3pm and 3.06pm, after which a minute’s silence will be held.

Anybody wishing to pay their respects will be able to access the stadium between 10am and 4pm, while Parkside Road will be closed between 2.45pm and 3.30pm to allow people the chance to lay flowers at the memorial.

A statement from the club concluded by saying, “The thoughts of all at Sheffield Wednesday remain with the families and friends of the 97, the wider Liverpool community and everyone affected by the tragic events of 1989.”