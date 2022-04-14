Key Play-Off dates confirmed as Sheffield Wednesday, Sunderland and Co look to book spots
Sheffield Wednesday now know when they’ll be playing in the Play-Off semifinals – if they make it that far.
The Owls are currently battling out for a spot in the top six as they head into their final five games of the season, and will be hoping to get a result against MK Dons this weekend to give themselves an extra boost.
Now, with the season set to come to an end in a few weeks, it has been confirmed when this year’s semifinals and final will take place.
Semi-final first leg
Thursday, May 5th - 6th vs 3rd (7.45pm)
Friday, May 6th - 5th vs 4th (7.45pm)
Semi-final second leg
Sunday, May 8th - 3rd vs 6th (6.30pm)
Monday, May 9th 4th vs 5th (7.45pm)
Final
Saturday, May 21st – (3pm)