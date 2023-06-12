Two offers tabled for Sheffield Wednesday midfielder as potential exit looms

The Owls have tabled a new offer to the 22-year-old as he comes to the end of his current deal at Hillsborough, however there has long since been interest from overseas in the former Manchester City youngster.

Now, with just a couple of weeks left to run on his deal, The Star understands that Süper Lig outfits, Antalyaspor and Hatayspor, are both looking to try and tempt ‘Fizz’ into making the switch to Turkey as he contemplates the next move in his career.

Dele-Bashiru has played 86 games for Wednesday in his three-season spell, hitting his best form this season as he got nine goals and assists on his way to helping Darren Moore’s side get promoted out of League One and back into the Championship.

The midfielder has been in conversations about extending his deal with the Owls for some time now and said recently that he’d be open to staying, but with the option of a top-flight switch on the cards it may be that Wednesday are unable to keep hold of him heading into the 2023/24 campaign.

Wednesday confirmed that they had offered new deals to three players who are coming to the end of their current contracts, but of the three only Callum Paterson has already put pen to paper – while discussions continue with Dele-Bashiru and Marvin Johnson.

If he was to move, due to him being under the age of 24, the Owls would be due some sort of compensation for their work in his development, though it’s unknown how much that would be at this stage.

Darren Moore will be eager for negotiations to come to a close one way or another as soon as possible as he plans for the campaign ahead, so that if he needs to replace the duo then he can start doing so at the earliest opportunity.