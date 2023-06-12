News you can trust since 1887
Sheffield Wednesday signings, shirts and season ticket prices - have your say in our Owls survey

Sheffield Wednesday are a Championship team once again, and we want to hear from you about how they’re doing in matters off the field.

Joe Crann
By Joe Crann
Published 12th Jun 2023, 12:00 BST

It has been a remarkable season for Darren Moore’s Owls, who at one point looked nailed on for automatic promotion only to slip into the play-offs and almost throw that away - only to pull off one of the most impressive comebacks ever seen and secure a victory at Wembley.

Now though, as things turn towards next season, we want to hear from you on all matters SWFC - whether that be the transfer window, the new kit, or just the general matchday experience...

Click here to take our big Owls survey

Wednesday will find out their fixture list for the upcoming season next week when it gets announced at 9am on June 22nd, and with the transfer window officially opening in a couple of days’ time there is plenty to start getting excited about as Moore’s side prepare for thir return to the Championship.

How many new signings do you think they need? What are your thoughts on the manager? Who will be next season’s most important player? Please let us know...

