Sheffield Wednesday are a Championship team once again, and we want to hear from you about how they’re doing in matters off the field.

It has been a remarkable season for Darren Moore’s Owls, who at one point looked nailed on for automatic promotion only to slip into the play-offs and almost throw that away - only to pull off one of the most impressive comebacks ever seen and secure a victory at Wembley.

Now though, as things turn towards next season, we want to hear from you on all matters SWFC - whether that be the transfer window, the new kit, or just the general matchday experience...

Wednesday will find out their fixture list for the upcoming season next week when it gets announced at 9am on June 22nd, and with the transfer window officially opening in a couple of days’ time there is plenty to start getting excited about as Moore’s side prepare for thir return to the Championship.