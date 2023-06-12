Kevin De Bruyne, one of the best players in the world, was spotted in a Sheffield Wednesday shirt during Manchester City’s Champions League celebrations.

De Bruyne’s City side won a famous treble over the weekend, defeating Inter Milan in the final of Europe’s big cup competition to add to their Premier League and FA Cup honours, however unfortunately for the Belgian he was unable to see out the game after picking up an injury in the first half.

But, even without their talisman, Pep Guardiola’s men managed to get the job done thanks to a goal from Rodri in the second 45, and KDB finally managed to get his hands on the trophy that has eluded City for so many years.

The celebrations that followed saw their kitman sliding through the changing room in his pants, Jack Grealish taking the mic to sing some City songs and Ruben Dias rocking the UCL trophy like a baby in their place - but, most randomly of all, saw De Bruyne rocking a classic Owls kit from the 90s.

There is no word on exactly why the Belgian ace was seen wearing the shirt that was donned by the likes of Niclas Alexandersson, Paolo Di Canio and Des Walker during the Owls’ top-flight years, but it may have had something to do with the fact that his teammate, Kyle Walker, has such a big affiliation with city rivals, Sheffield United, having come through their ranks to play for their first team before his climb to the top.