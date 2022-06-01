But two things for caution here;-

One. For his next trick Darren Moore has to repeat a large part of his last one in terms of getting a new team together.

Two. The Owls boss must know that, rightly or wrongly, next season will define his reign.

Sheffield Wednesday boss Darren Moore

In short, he must win promotion, or come pretty damn close, for any sort of guarantee he will keep his job.

Actually, that judgment could come sooner because I am not sure Moore could survive another first half to the season like the last one. So the minimum of a decent start, then kicking on, is essential.

No-one’s saying, least of all me, that’s how it should be. It’s just the way it is.

For all the bedrock Moore has laid down in terms of culture, resurfacing to the Championship will always be his essential remit.

And, coming to the point now, that’s why recruiting players as early as possible this summer is an urgent priority.

Easier said than done, but the example from the last promotion attempt is stark.

Last summer’s flood of 15 new players came late, right up against the start of the campaign.

Some lacked full fitness and, while they were needing a run at it, Moore puzzled over the new pieces in front of him, taking time to make the jigsaw fit.

That can’t happen again if a fan base who doubted and then supported the manager is to stay onside.

This is just the reality of modern day football and its fickle nature. All the owner can do is keep supporting his manager, which, thankfully, is not in doubt.

Fortunately, also, Moore and the club’s recruitment team, have started to build a solid track record.

Last summer’s intake was well thought out and targeted, based on players of experience and good character.

Maybe it helped that Wednesday were precluded from the fee-paying side of the market and it will be that way again in regard to focusing on free agents and loans.

Plus the Owls will need only around half the number of incomings providing they can keep those they want to stay.