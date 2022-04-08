The club are currently taking a look at numerous players as they plan for next season, with a changing of the guard happening under Neil Thompson as more players from the current group of U18s prepare to take the step up.

Thompson had a look at Will Couch, of Burnley, and young midfielder, Bobby Dunn, when they made the trip to Swansea – with both featuring in the 2-2 draw at the Swansea.com Stadium.

Now, with Wigan Athletic coming to Middlewood Road, there were two other trialists on show, with Adam Alimi-Adetoro and Lakhraj Singh Lohi both starting the game as they once again fought back from behind to draw 1-1 on home turf.

Alimi-Adetoro, a towering defender, played on the left of the back three behind Ryan Galvin, while his fellow trialist played more centrally in front of the backline.

Thelo Aasgaard opened the scoring for Wigan in the first half as the visitors dominated proceedings, however the tide turned in the second 45 and Sean Fusire – playing more centrally than he’s used to – got a deserved equaliser after coming on as a substitute, striking from range to make it 1-1.

Wednesday’s Jack Hall was certainly the busier of the two goalkeepers, but while the young Owls will have been pushing for three points, the draw does mean that they’ve now lost just one of their last five games in the Professional Development League North.