Storey missed the 2-1 win over AFC Wimbledon due to ‘personal reasons’, but was spotted back in training this week and it’s now been confirmed that he will be part of the squad that make the trip to the University of Bolton Stadium this weekend.

And speaking to the media this afternoon it was also confirmed that Liam Palmer, Dennis Adeniran and Lewis Gibson were all back training as well, though only Palmer is being considered for the Bolton game - with Adeniran and Gibson set to be assessed next week before the game against MK Dons.

Speaking about the injury situation at Wednesday, Moore explained, “Jordan has been back with us this week and he’s part of the squad. He’s trained this week, he’s fine, and we’re pleased to have him back. Sylla Sow has picked up a little knock in training, so we’ve taken him out of the squad - but apart from that everybody is fine.

“Liam Palmer has been training this week and he’s back involved, which is really good. Dennis Adeniran is back in training with Lewis Gibson, and we’ll look at those two over the next seven days.”

With Windass, however, he's going to be out for a little while longer, with the Owls boss saying, “With Josh, he’ll be a bit longer… We feel that he’s making really good progress, but we think he’ll be longer than the others we’ve mentioned.

“We still think he’s at least another week to 10 days before he’s able to get into the nitty gritty of training. We’ll assess him from there.

“There’s a possibility of him playing more games this season, but we’ve got to make sure that he’s right… We think it’ll be more the latter games of the league.”