Two-goal ace Lucas Joao backs embattled Sheffield Wednesday boss Jos Luhukay to cope with fans’ criticism

In-form striker Lucas Joao has given his backing to under pressure Owls boss Jos Luhukay.

Furious Wednesdayites called for Luhukay to be axed in the wake of Saturday's 2-2 draw with relegation-threatened Rotherham United.

Supporters chanted 'We want Jos out' and 'You're getting sacked in the morning' in the second half, with the Owls having collected just five points from their last nine Championship outings. Luhukay refused to discuss his future after the match.

One national newspaper has suggested Wednesday are eyeing up a move for former Hull City and Aston Villa boss Steve Bruce.

But Joao, who has grabbed three goals in his last two appearances, insists Luhukay retains the team's full support.

He told The Star: "Of course, he is our boss. We need to follow him, he gives confidence to us and the chance to play.

"He is the head coach, a very good coach, and we need to fight for him. He is very experienced."

Now the Portugal international Joao is urging the Owls' disgruntled fans to keep the faith.

"The only thing I can say to the fans is ‘stay with us’," he said. "We need to stick together because this is not the position which Sheffield Wednesday belong."

He praised their character and spirit after they came-from-behind to secure a share of the spoils against the 20th-placed Millers.

"We are fighting, working every day to win, and (against Rotherham) we didn’t give up," he said. "In the next game we need to find a way to win,

"We have very good players and have confidence in ourselves. As a team, we are not in the best moment, but that will happen if we continue to work every day."

Asked what the team need to do to rectify their form, Joao said: "It’s hard to say, because we are doing what most other teams do, work hard every day. It’s just not happening, we are working and searching for a bit of luck to end this."

