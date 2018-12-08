Dom Howson’s player ratings: How Sheffield Wednesday’s players performed against Rotherham United

Lucas Joao's double salvaged a 2-2 draw with Rotherham United in the South Yorkshire derby at Hillsborough.

The Star's Dom Howson analyses how Jos Luhukay’s players performed at Hillsborough.

CAMERON DAWSON 5

Was forced into a routine save in the 15th minute, diving low to his right to keep out Taylor's right foot drive from the edge of the penalty box. Outstanding finger-tip save to turn away Smith's header after he rose highest to meet Anthony Forde's inviting centre in the first period but made a costly error for Towell's strike.

TOM LEES 6

The skipper is happiest when he is tackling, heading and blocking and he got to do plenty of that in a Yorkshire derby between two struggling teams. Should have done better with a second half chance after a clever Bannan corner.

MICHAEL HECTOR 5

The Jamaican international frequently dropped into midfield to pick up Ryan Williams and stop Rotherham from outnumbering them in that department. Shown a clean pair of heels by Smith for Rotherham's leveller.

JORDAN THORNILEY 5

Produced a vital challenge in the early exchanges to prevent Ajayi from turning in Richard Wood's neat knockdown. Looked uncomfortable at times with the ball at his feet and was taken off at half-time and replaced by Pudil.

ASH BAKER 5

Rarely ventured forward in an opening 45 minutes which Rotherham shaded for long periods. Baker, preferred to Liam Palmer in the right wing back role, never let his head drop even when the contest turned after the break. His distribution was sloppy at times.

JOEY PELUPESSY 5

Charged with breaking up Rotherham's attacks, Pelupessy battled hard in the centre. Kept things simple in possession and put in a whole-hearted, industrious showing from the Dutchman. Subbed off late on.

BARRY BANNAN 5

Received his 10th yellow card of the season after a mistimed challenge on Will Vaulks near the centre circle. Bannan will serve a two-match suspension and miss the clashes against Swansea City and Preston North End. Worked hard but not at his best.

ADAM REACH 6

Squandered a glorious chance to give Wednesday a 28th minute lead. He raced on to Bannan's exquisite defence-splitting pass but the £5m man dragged his shot well wide of the far post. Showed great vision and technique to put Joao in behind Rotherham's defence.

MORGAN FOX 5

Making his first appearance since being jeered by a section of the Owls faithful against Derby County, Fox endured a mixed afternoon. Stuck to his defensive duties reasonably well but have the ball away cheaply on a number of occasions.

ATDHE NUHIU 5

Struggled to hold the ball up and bring others into the game, although the service into him was not the best. Wasted a great chance late on, steering a shot high over the top from four yards after a peach of a cross by Reach. Did not cause Rotherham's defence enough problems.

LUCAS JOAO 7

Hardly had a kick before his opener on the stroke of half-time when he expertly latched on to Reach's through ball, shrugged off the attentions of Zak Vyner and calmly slotted home. Went close on a couple of occasions before bagging a second to take his goal tally to eight for the season.

Substitutes:

DANIEL PUDIL HT 5

The Czech Republic international was a half-time replacement for Thorniley and he provided the assist for Joao's second goal, whipping in a cracking delivery from the left hand side.

MARCO MATIAS 77 N/A

Not used: Palmer, Onomah, Fletcher, Wildsmith, Penney.