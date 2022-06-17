Two down but Sheffield Wednesday’s wait continues ahead of key week for Owls

The Owls confirmed on Friday that popular defender, Jack Hunt, had agreed to extend his time at Hillsborough beyond the end of the season, with the full back penning a deal that will see him back in blue and white in 2022/23.

Meanwhile, though it’s not been officially confirmed, it is thought that Joe Wildsmith has turned down Wednesday offer of a new contract at his boyhood club in favour of chasing regular first team football elsewhere, leaving just two more players left to make a decision.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Massimo Luongo and Nathaniel Mendez-Laing have both now had weeks to think about whether they’d be keen to stick around and help Wednesday’s promotion push in the upcoming season, though we’re none the wiser about what their respective decisions will be.

Both Luongo and Mendez-Laing are unlikely to be short of options as they consider where they want to be playing their football next season, but Wednesday will be pushing them for answers given that preseason begins on Monday.

Darren Moore is clearly a fan of the duo and would like them to stay at Hillsborough, but if they are to leave then he needs to work on finding their replacements going into the new season.

There is likely to be an indication as to what may lie ahead for the pair come Monday when the team returns for preseason testing, and eagle-eyed fans will be keeping a very close eye as to whether the midfielder and attacker are part of things or not.

Sheffield Wednesday are still waiting on Nathaniel Mendez Laing's contract decision.