The 36-year-old was a star performer for Wycombe in 2021/22, keeping 18 clean sheets in League One as they managed to go all the way to the play-off final before ultimately being beaten by Sunderland.

Gareth Ainsworth had clearly been keen to keep hold of the goalkeeper, but the lure of Hillsborough appears to have been too good to turn down.

A statement on the Chairboys’ official website read, “David Stockdale will be leaving Adams Park this summer after turning down the offer of a new contract.

“Wycombe Wanderers thank him for his efforts and significant contributions during his time with the club, where he was able to enjoy first-team football again after a challenging few years elsewhere, and earned the Golden Glove award for keeping 18 clean sheets in League One last season.

“We wish him well for the future at his new club, where he will be closer to home and able to enjoy more time with his family.”

Meanwhile, Stockdale said a goodbye of his own to the club for whom he’s played over 70 matches, sending out a message on social media that read, “Thank you to each and every player and staff. Thanks to the gaffer, Dobbo (Richard Dobson) and Harry (Lee Harrison). Gave me the chance and got my love back for the game. Can’t thank you all enough. Good luck and see you soon.”

David Stockdale was offered a new deal by Wycombe Wanderers, but he chose to join Sheffield Wednesday. (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)