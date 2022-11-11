Truth revealed on status of three Sheffield Wednesday players as Owls look towards January

The Owls have three players on their books on loan from other clubs – Mark McGuinness, from Cardiff City, Nottingham Forest youngster Alex Mighten and Blackpool’s Reece James.

In conversation with The Star, Moore revealed that all three players’ deals are subject to recall clauses in the new year, with clubs on both sides of the deal able to terminate the deal if they so wish.

Owls boss Darren Moore revealed there are recall clauses in the deals of three Sheffield Wednesday players. Pic: Steve Ellis.

The Owls were stung last season when Wolverhampton Wanderers recalled raw young winger Theo Corbeanu and sent him back out to promotion rivals MK Dons.

This time around Wednesday are yet to hold conversations with the parent clubs in question as to their intentions, but there is as of yet no indication of concern that any of the three players could leave the club in January.

Moore seemed confident of the clubs’ satisfaction in the progress of McGuinness, Mighten and James and paid testament to their impact on Wednesday’s season so far.

Asked of the existence of any termination clauses, Moore said: “There are recall clauses. There are usually recall clauses on them [loan deals] because we always feel for us – and the other club – it is right to do so.

“All of them have done really, really well and they’ve added to the group. We’ve reduced the number of loan players this year on last year and focused on the areas we needed.

“We’ve used them really well and all three of them have been performing and will need to continue performing.

“We’ve not had discussions with their clubs yet because it’s too early – 24 hours is a long time in football, but once we have our recruitment meetings and everything else, we’ll set the wheels in motion in terms of speaking to the clubs and getting an idea of where they see those players.

“Where we are at the moment, we’re really pleased with them.”