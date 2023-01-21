‘Truth of the matter’ is Wednesday want at least two new signings as title race continues to spice up

There’s no sense of panic setting in at Sheffield Wednesday when it comes to their approach to the ongoing January transfer window – though their manager has made it clear he wants at least two new faces in the door.

The Owls will make it to the fourth full week of the window without having made a signing, with title rivals Plymouth Argyle and Ipswich Town having done a great deal of business early doors.

Free agent Michael Hector is training with the club with a view to a potential signing while it is understood there is a second trialist working with the seniors that would be signed with the under-23s in mind.

Owls boss Darren Moore Pic Steve Ellis

Wednesday are in a rude bill of health in terms of their form – unbeaten in 90 minutes since the start of October – but are juggling injury concerns to key players.

And they are already two players down on the squad they started the window with after the exits of loan pair Mark McGuinness and Alex Mighten.

Though he was keen to stress there was nothing especially imminent in terms of an incoming deal, Owls boss Moore asserted his desire to end the window stronger than they started it – with at least two new faces and a more well-rounded squad.

But it may not be easy.

“Without a doubt we’re lighter,” Moore told The Star. “We’re working extremely hard to add to what we’ve got, but the truth of the matter is that we are two bodies lighter and come the end of the window I want to make sure we are in that stronger position to where we started.

“I will keep speaking like that until we get to February, then when we get to February we’ll see where we are then.

“Right now it’s about keeping our consistency, keeping focus and making sure we’re putting all our energies into the next fixture. Any other bits off the field, myself, the recruitment team, the chairman will all know about the situation.