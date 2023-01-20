Sheffield Wednesday reaffirm position to ease supporter exit concern over popular new man

The future of one of Sheffield Wednesday's most consistent performers this season has been reaffirmed by manager Darren Moore – despite his shift in circumstance at the club.

Reece James will be out for at least a few weeks with an ankle injury sustained in the win at Wycombe Wanderers last weekend.

Wednesday have already seen the club’s two other loanees leave the club this month – Mark McGuinness was called back by Cardiff City while Alex Mighten returned to Nottingham Forest through the Owls’ choice.

Moore had earlier said there was an agreement in place as to James’ staying on at Hillsborough until the end of the season and said that come what may with his injury that will remain the case.

Owls Reece James Pic Steve Ellis

“It’s signed and sealed with us,” he said. “He’s here with us which we’re pleased about and as we get through the next few weeks with him, hopefully the prognosis won’t be that long.

“But he’s certainly here until the end of the season.”

James, who is under contract at Blackpool until 2024 but has indicated his openness to making his time with Wednesday more long-term, was taken off the Adams Park field on a stretcher and though the injury doesn’t seem to be quite as bad as first feared, there will be an extended period of recovery ahead.