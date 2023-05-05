News you can trust since 1887
Bolton Wanderers, Derby County or Peterborough United? All the permutations explained around who Sheffield Wednesday will face in play-offs

The final day, then. And while there will be just a pinch of disappointment in the mind of some Sheffield Wednesday fans with regard to a confirmed third place finish, confirmation of the fact allows them to go into their last match stress-free.

By Alex Miller
Published 5th May 2023, 07:00 BST

The Owls will face-off against whoever finishes sixth in the table, making the trip for a semi-final away leg on Friday May 12 before looking forward to a home leg on May 18.

But who will they face and what are the permutations? We crunched the numbers so you don’t have to.

Most likely – Derby County

Sheffield Wednesday are waiting on who will be their opponents in the League One play-off semi-final.Sheffield Wednesday are waiting on who will be their opponents in the League One play-off semi-final.
Sixth place – 76pts – GD +22

It’s all in Derby’s hands. Sat sixth at current, a win at S6 secures play-off qualification – all they have to do is better or equal the efforts of Peterborough.

A draw would be enough for Paul Warne’s side as long as Posh don’t win by four at Barnsley.

The Rams arrive in South Yorkshire unbeaten in six but they have drawn three of those.

Realistically speaking, the most likely way Derby aren’t Wednesday’s semi-final competition is if they lose and Peterborough sneak a win at Oakwell.

What about Peterborough?

Seventh – 74pts – GD +19

Peterborough’s late rush back into play-off contention has buckled in recent weeks – they’ve won one in their last four and it looks likely to cost them.

To sneak in and finish sixth they have to hope Derby lose and they can beat a Barnsley side with a remarkable home record over recent months.

Hammer Barnsley by four or more and a draw for the Rams at S6 would see Posh in.

Can it be Bolton?

Fifth – 78pts – GD +25

It’s feasible Wednesday could play Bolton, but it seems highly unlikely.

The Trotters make the trip to a dead rubber Bristol Rovers side who sit third bottom in the form table as putrid end-of-season form sees them six without a win. Ian Evatt’s side require just a point to secure fifth place and will finish there regardless if Derby fail to win at Hillsborough.

A draw would also be good enough as long as Derby don’t win by four goals.

In all likelihood, it’ll be Barnsley v Bolton in the other semi.

