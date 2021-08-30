The Star reported recently that, after playing a number of games during the Owls’ preseason campaign, Hagan was one of the youngsters that Darren Moore was eager to see play senior football elsewhere in 2021/22, with Wednesday unable to offer the amount of minutes that his development requires.

With that in mind, it is thought that a number of League Two clubs have shown an interest in trying to land the teenage Wednesday man, with Harrogate Town, Scunthorpe United and Sutton United all thought to have made enquiries at this point in time.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Meanwhile, in the National League – which is not bound by the transfer window – The Star understands that Aldershot Town are keen to get a loan done for the 19-year-old if possible as they seek to try and climb up the table in the coming weeks.

Wednesday have already sent Cameron Dawson, Alex Hunt and Ryan Galvin out on loan, while the likes of Liam Waldock, Josh Dawodu and potentially Ciaran Brennan could also be on the move on a temporary basis should the right opportunity arise.

The transfer window will close at 11pm tomorrow night, with Wednesday still considering adding to their ranks according to Moore, however did say, ‘If we get him, or get them, or not at all, then it won’t be for the want of trying.’