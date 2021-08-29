‘Because we’re Sheffield Wednesday…’ – Owls midfielder on the ‘big lesson’ they got at Morecambe

Wednesday were knocked off the top of the League One table on Saturday after a shock defeat at Morecambe, with the Shrimps pulling off a bit of a smash and grab victory at the Mazuma Stadium thanks to an unfortunate own goal that hit Dennis Adeniran and found the back of the net.

Darren Moore’s side had plenty of chances to win the game long before Morecambe took the lead, hitting the woodwork twice and spurning a number of opportunities that – on another day – could have put the game to bed.

Byers, who was inches away scoring after he watched a beautiful long-range effort hit the post, admits that it won’t be the last time they face a team that is looking to sit deep, but says that they have to find a way to break through.

Speaking to the club’s media team after the game, the former Swansea City man said, “I think it’s a big lesson for us going into future games… Teams will do that to us, because we’re Sheffield Wednesday and we’re a great team. We’ll be pushing right up the league in the coming games and come the end of the season.

“So yeah, teams will do that to us, we’ve just got to be better at breaking them down - and I think we will be.”

He also went on to say, “There’s a lot of games still to be played, and we want to bounce back as quickly as we can. We’re looking forward to the next league game - I know it’s going to be a couple of weeks because of the international break - but we’re looking to put things right straight away.”

George Byers was so close to his first Sheffield Wednesday goal.