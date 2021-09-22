Trio of Sheffield Wednesday trialists revealed as plans to bolster ranks continue

Lee Bullen’s side played out a tightly-fought 1-1 draw with their neighbours down the road, with Jordan Walshaw opening the scoring in the second half after a goalmouth scramble – only to have it cancelled out by bright talent, Murtadha Al-Jahadhmy, just before the final whistle.

With several of their more senior players out on loan, Bullen’s U23s is made up of lots of teenagers at this point in time, with summer signing, David Agbontohoma, one of the more experienced heads as he approaches his 20th birthday.

But he wasn’t the only fresh face in the XI at Tuffnells Home of Football Stadium, with his defensive partner on the night being left-footed centre back, Josh Hughes, who has had a short spell playing for Bullen’ side.

Meanwhile, on the right-hand side of defence the Owls had 22-year-old former Bradford City full back, Kwame Boateng, who recently left Welsh outfit, TNS, and on the left wing there was young Donville Munroe – who had to come off at the break due to injury.

Speaking to The Star after the game on Tuesday night, Bullen said, “The right back was Kwame Boateng. The winger was a lad called Donville Monroe. His dad, who actually played for Jamaica, was here to watch him tonight. He was originally at Millwall, and had a spell at Seattle Sounders that got curtailed because of COVID.

“Unfortunately his quad tightened up at the end of the first half, so we didn’t want to risk him in the second. And Josh Hughes is a centre back, he’s been with us for a few games now.”

Jay Glover, Will Trueman, Basile Zottos, Paulo Aguas and Alex Bonnington, all of whom signed their first professional deals over the summer, started once again for Wednesday, while several U18s – including the highly-rated Leojo Davidson – came on in the second stanza.