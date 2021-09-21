Revealed: Sheffield Wednesday's best, fastest and most skilful players on FIFA 22

As previously reported, the Owls’ Barry Bannan is the highest-rated player in the whole of the division, maintaining the same overall rating of 73 that he had in FIFA 21.

Behind the skipper is Bailey Peacock-Farrell on 72, and then Saido Berahino on 71, with only Ipswich Town’s Bersant Celina (72) and Christian Walton (71) and Mahlon Romeo of Portsmouth (71) alongside them in the group of players rated above 70.

Dominic Iorfa (70 overall) is the best defensive player in the league with a 70 defensive rating, and his 81 pace sees him as the fastest centre back in the division – while Peacock-Farrell impressively has the best dribbling rating (77) in League One, followed by Bannan (76).

In terms of skills, the Owls have 15 players who have been given a three-star skill rating, a list which includes the likes of Berahino, Olamide Shodipo and Sylla Sow. Berahino and George Byers, however, are the only two with a four-star weak foot rating. Josh Windass (86 pace) is the fastest player in the group.

Overall, Wednesday’s remaining players haven’t seen too much of a drop in terms of their ratings after last season, although Iorfa has dropped one point, Massimo Luongo has gone from 71 to 69, and Callum Paterson is now rated at 69 rather than 70.

Wednesdayites looking to get hold of the game can do so from October 1st when it’s officially released, but there’s also early access from tomorrow (September 22nd) for fans subscribed to EA Play.