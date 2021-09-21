The Owls had three players in FA Cup action over the weekend as Ryan Galvin, Charles Hagan and Luke Jackson all turned out for their respective clubs in an attempt to take a step closer to the competition proper.

Galvin, who recently had his loan spell with Gloucester City extended, played 90 minutes for the Tigers as they saw off Longlevens with a 3-1 victory, and will be hoping for a similar result early next month when they go up against Folkestone Invicta for a place in the fourth and final qualifying round.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Meanwhile, for Hagan, he was given 72 minutes as Hampton & Richmond Borough put Walton Casuals to the sword with a comfortable 3-0 win… They’ll now face Wimborne Town in the fourth round of qualifiers when they take place on the weekend of October 2nd.

And lastly, it was a successful Guiseley AFC debut for Luke Jackson as he kept a clean sheet in their 1-0 triumph against Colne FC, setting up a tie against either Blyth Spartans or F.C. United of Manchester – who face off this evening.

Elsewhere, there was a sixth clean sheet of the season for Cameron Dawson as Exeter City beat Sutton United 2-0, Alex Hunt helped Grimsby Town climb up the table with a 2-0 win over Eastleigh, and Liam Waldock got a full 90 minutes in Gainsborough Trinity’s 1-0 victory over Stalybridge Celtic.