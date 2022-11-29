Trio could return for Derby County v Sheffield Wednesday – ex-Owl may haunt them

Wednesday face the Rams in Saturday’s early kick off, with both clubs out to keep up their unbeaten runs in League One in pursuit of promotion to the Championship at the end of the season.

Paul Warne’s side were dealt a couple of injury blow ahead of their trip to Portsmouth after ex-Owl, Nathaniel Mendez-Laing and Haydon Roberts, were ruled out – but it appears that they may get themselves back in contention for this weekend’s tie.

The Derby boss, who said he’s expecting a good game and a good crowd at Pride Park, suggested that Mendez-Laing, Roberts and Curtis Davies – who has been out of action for a month – are improving.

He told the club’s official website, “Hopefully we'll have a couple of players back this week - Curtis Davies, Nathaniel Mendez-Laing and Haydon Roberts are doing really well and they will just strengthen our group if they can return.”

Another former Owl almost definitely set to face his old club is goalkeeper, Joe Wildsmith, after becoming the Rams’ number one – and ex-Sheffield United men, Conor Hourihane and David McGoldrick will be out to deal some damage against the blue and white half of the city.

Meanwhile, Wednesday could have both George Byers and Tyreeq Bakinson back available should the former recover from his injury and the latter feel better after he was ill for the FA Cup clash with Mansfield Town.

