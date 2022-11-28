It was at Anfield where the names were pulled out of the hat to set up the next set of fixtures, and it was confirmed that the Magpies will be heading down to S6 in the new year.

The third round of fixtures is set to take place around January 7th, which means that their scheduled game against Cheltenham Town in League One will no longer take place on the same weekend. Details for that rearranged match will be communicated in due course.

Wednesday saw off Morecambe in the first round and then Mansfield Town over the weekend to set up their latest tie, and they’ll be out to keep their run going in the new year when they return to cup action.

It’s also been confirmed that the winners of their third round tie will pocket £105,000 from the competition’s prize fund, an amount not to be sniffed at even though it pales in comparison to the £2,000,000 on offer for whoever goes all the way and wins the tournament.

