Sheffield Wednesday man misses out as Bolton Wanderers game almost certainly gets green light

There had been conversations behind the scenes about a new date for the encounter should either side receive at least three call-ups that would allow them to ask for a postponement of the tie – however Theo Corbeanu’s absence from the Canada squad means that that’s now highly unlikely.

Wednesday do have Bailey Peacock-Farrell missing as he heads on international duty with Northern Ireland, however Liam Palmer and Callum Paterson once again missed out on Steve Clark’s Scotland squad and Corbeanu’s situation means the Owls pretty much remain at full strength.

The on-loan Wolverhampton Wanderers teenager was away at the CONCACAF Gold Cup prior to joining the Owls, but missed the last squad because of illness and presumably missed out this time due to a lack of game time in Sheffield.

For Wanderers, meanwhile, they have Josh Sheehan on standby for Wales – Ian Evatt says they’ll found out last minute if he’ll be available at Hillsborough – but have no other players set to leave over the upcoming international break.

Wednesday face The Trotters on Saturday afternoon at 3pm as the Owls look to get back to winning ways at Hillsborough following the disappointing last-gasp defeat at the hands of Oxford United over the weekend – however before that have a trip to Mansfield Town tomorrow night in the second game of their Papa John’s Trophy campaign.