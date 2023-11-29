Trialist turns out for Sheffield Wednesday as club consider reinforcements

Sheffield Wednesday are having a look at defender, Dan Ellison, as they consider reinforcing their youth ranks.

The Owls have had a pretty settled U21s squad this season, and are reaping the rewards of that having started the 2023/24 season very strongly with a number of impressive results. It doesn’t mean that they’re resting on what they have, though, and they’re always on the lookout for players with potential for the future.

It’s why Ellison, an 18-year-old who is currently on the books of National League South outfit, Chippenham Town, was handed a starting berth when the young Owls took on Hull City on Tuesday evening.

Dan Ellison is on trial at Sheffield Wednesday. (Chippenham Town Football Club YouTube)

The big teenager didn’t have to wait long to experience the winning feeling with Andy Holdsworth’s side, either, with the team running out as comfortable winners in the Professional Development League by hammering the Tigers 5-2 at Dransfield Stadium.

Sam Reed, who was handed the captaincy in the absence of Sean Fusire, grabbed a couple of goals in the first half either side of Rio Shipston striking from the spot, with Devlan Moses and Favour Onukwuli adding to the tally in the second half as Wednesday went within five points of league leaders, Sheffield United.

Ellison started in defence alongside Ciaran Brennan and Adam Alimi-Adetoro, with Reed and Gui Siqueira bombing up and down as wingbacks as the Owls put the hosts to the sword on a cold evening in North Ferriby.

Pierce Charles was back in goal, while Joey Phuthi and Jay Buchan were also handed starting berths, though it was Ellison’s inclusion that jumped out from the teamsheet on the night.

