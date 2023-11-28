Sheffield Wednesday’s coaching reshuffle after Danny Röhl decision

There’s a new look to Sheffield Wednesday’s coaching setup after a key Danny Röhl decision about his first team.

Röhl’s arrival at Middlewood Road led to a raft of new appointments at the club, with a whole host of fresh faces coming on board in order to try and help his Hillsborough revolution. A mix of long-standing trust and relationships, English experience, as well as knowledge of the Owls was something that he was looking to sort.

First it was Sascha Lense, followed by Chris Powell and Henrik Pedersen, with Sal Bibbo coming on board most recently to become - for now at least - the fourth and final new arrival at S6. Rob Lee, meanwhile, has retained his role as Head of Sports Science.

There is one decision, though, that has affected things below the first team for the Owls… Röhl opted to include long-serving Wednesday coach, Neil Thompson, in his senior setup, leaving a space in the U21s that needed to be filled. ‘Thommo’ is now a full-time first team coach at the club once again, a position he’s occupied on numerous occasions in the past.

His place alongside Röhl has meant that former U18s manager, Andy Holdsworth, has climbed up the ladder to take on the role in charge of the U21s, while Andy Sharp has also moved up to become the man leading the U18s going forward. Elsewhere, Nicky Weaver, who had been the interim first team goalkeeper coach, is now back in the academy structures following Bibbo’s appointment.