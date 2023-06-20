The 49-year-old was confirmed to be leaving Hillsborough after nearly two-and-a-half years in the role and just three weeks on from a remarkable Wembley win that secured promotion back to the Championship.
Social media posts from a number of current players have paid tribute to Moore’s efforts in turning the club around in his reign.
And now goalkeeper David Stockdale, already announced as a player leaving the club at the end of the month when his contract runs out, has suggested he feels Moore’s departure is a missed opportunity to build on the success of the promotion campaign.
The veteran stopper was a popular figure both in the changing room and on the terraces and has since announced a switch to York City to take up a role both as a player and head of recruitment.
He wrote: “Well I thought a perfect time for stability and growth after last season… but…. Guess not. #swfc I hope I’m wrong. Thanks for memories I won’t forget Darren.”
Wednesday’s hunt for a new manager has begun in earnest with players preparing themselves for a return to Middlewood Road at the end of the month for pre-season training.