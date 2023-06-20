A popular Sheffield Wednesday figure technically still employed by the club has expressed his concern at the exit of Owls manager Darren Moore.

The 49-year-old was confirmed to be leaving Hillsborough after nearly two-and-a-half years in the role and just three weeks on from a remarkable Wembley win that secured promotion back to the Championship.

Social media posts from a number of current players have paid tribute to Moore’s efforts in turning the club around in his reign.

And now goalkeeper David Stockdale, already announced as a player leaving the club at the end of the month when his contract runs out, has suggested he feels Moore’s departure is a missed opportunity to build on the success of the promotion campaign.

The veteran stopper was a popular figure both in the changing room and on the terraces and has since announced a switch to York City to take up a role both as a player and head of recruitment.

He wrote: “Well I thought a perfect time for stability and growth after last season… but…. Guess not. #swfc I hope I’m wrong. Thanks for memories I won’t forget Darren.”