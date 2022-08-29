Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A number of Owls stars have found their way onto wishlists across the country, however the only confirmed departure so far is that of Sylla Sow, who left Wednesday to join Go Ahead Eagles in his native Netherlands.

Now though, The Star understands that Blackpool – who were linked with Fisayo Dele-Bashiru earlier this window – have earmarked fan favourite, George Byers, as a potential new signing, with the club still looking to strengthen their midfield.

Sheffield Wednesday midfielder George Byers is a wanted man, The Star understands.

It remains to be seen at this point whether anything more will come from their initial interest, but he’s another player that the Owls would no doubt be reticent to part with given his increasingly important role in Darren Moore’s side.

Byers has one more year left on his current deal at Hillsborough and is seemingly loving his football right now, and it seems unlikely that Dejphon Chansiri would be willing to listen to offers for him at this stage.

Wednesday rebuffed approaches for Dele-Bashiru from the Tangerines earlier in the window, and it’s likely that – if an offer was to come in – they would do the same with Byers. Especially with the player not seeking an exit.