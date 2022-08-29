Sheffield Wednesday: Championship outfit add George Byers to wishlist as transfer deadline looms
Darren Moore said that many of his Sheffield Wednesday players were wanted elsewhere – and it appears that George Byers is one of those in demand.
A number of Owls stars have found their way onto wishlists across the country, however the only confirmed departure so far is that of Sylla Sow, who left Wednesday to join Go Ahead Eagles in his native Netherlands.
Now though, The Star understands that Blackpool – who were linked with Fisayo Dele-Bashiru earlier this window – have earmarked fan favourite, George Byers, as a potential new signing, with the club still looking to strengthen their midfield.
It remains to be seen at this point whether anything more will come from their initial interest, but he’s another player that the Owls would no doubt be reticent to part with given his increasingly important role in Darren Moore’s side.
Byers has one more year left on his current deal at Hillsborough and is seemingly loving his football right now, and it seems unlikely that Dejphon Chansiri would be willing to listen to offers for him at this stage.
Wednesday rebuffed approaches for Dele-Bashiru from the Tangerines earlier in the window, and it’s likely that – if an offer was to come in – they would do the same with Byers. Especially with the player not seeking an exit.
MORE: Alex Mighten confirms two ‘key factors’ as to why he joined Sheffield Wednesday from Nottingham Forest
It could be a long few days for Moore and his staff as they attempt to ward off interest from elsewhere, and he’ll be desperate to make sure that he keeps his strong squad together by the time Thursday night’s 11pm transfer deadline rolls around.