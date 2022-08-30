Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Owls take on Bradford in the Papa John’s Trophy on Tuesday night as they look to get off to a winning start in the competition, with Moore expected to ring the changes from the side that romped to a 5-0 victory over Rochdale at the weekend.

Moore spent a couple of good years with the Bantams in the late 90s, playing a vital role in their first ever promotion into the Premier League alongside Owls coach, Wayne Jacobs, before departing in 1999.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

City have had a hot and cold start to the season in 2022/23 under Mark Hughes, but have only lose once at home since the start of April – and saw off Championship side, Hull City, in the Carabao Cup a little earlier this month.

He told the media, “It’ll be nice to go back there, to my former stomping ground… It’s a club where myself and Wayne Jacobs experienced promotion to the Premier League. So it’ll be good to get back there.

“But we go back knowing that we’re going up against a team that’s going to be very difficult. They’re well organised, they’re well drilled, and they’re making good headlines in League Two at the moment.”

Moore has only faced Bradford once as a manager, when he watched his Doncaster Rovers side win 4-1 on penalties in the EFL Trophy back in 2020.