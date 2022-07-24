But the 35-year-old Brit nominee – real name Rebecca Taylor – was surprised to come up against social media criticism for wearing the shirt of her football club at Tramlines over the weekend – a gig played just a stone’s throw from their famous home ground.

Taylor is a proud Sheffield Wednesday supporter and received huge plaudits for her performance at Tramlines Festival, played at Hillsborough Park just over the road from the Owls’ Hillsborough home.

And it seems some revellers felt the choice to don Wednesday’s brand new 2022/23 home shirt – her backing dancers wore the blue and white, too – was polarising for an audience that will have been full of supporters of a range of clubs including the Owls’ biggest rivals Sheffield United.

She tweeted: “Thank you so much for an incredible show tonight Sheffield. I will never forget it and felt very emotional because of the acceptance and love.

“However the sh*te I get for wearing a Wednesday shirt, my team since birth – my dad is from Hillsborough and my great grandad played for them! The show was in Hillsborough park ffs I invite you to get a grip luvs!”

Sheffield Wednesdy fan Self Esteem wore her Owls shirt during her performance at Tramlines 2022. Photo credit: @SheffWedWOTMT

Speaking to The Star last year, the burgeoning superstar said on her lifelong obsession with Wednesday: “I can’t imagine it any other way, and when the wins happen now it’s all the more sweeter for us, isn’t it?

“I can’t imagine supporting a team that nails it every year – Sheffield Wednesday is like a microcosm for life for me!

“The club means so much to me, and it’s always nice when I walk out onto a stage in America or wherever, it’s a badge of honour for me to say where I’m from. It’s part of my identity as well – even though we’re not very good!”

Self Esteem isn’t the first act to have worn Wednesday colours at Tramlines. At last year’s event The Sherlocks wore Wednesday home shirts having played a part in the kit launch of their 2021/22 strip.