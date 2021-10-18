Harris left Wednesday over the summer, going on to join Metalist Kharkiv in Ukraine to embark on an interest new chapter in his career, and ended up scoring on his debut not long after he joined.

The 28-year-old had some good times in S6, but also some that will have been frustrating, and he said in an interview this month that it was a tough place to be with all off the off-field drama and then relegation that followed.

Speaking to The Athletic, “There was a lot going on. The season started well from a psychological point of view for me and the team… Garry Monk was into psychology and got the boys really up for the season and we had in our mind that not only were we going to stay in the league but we were going to be contenders for the play-offs — that’s really what we thought. It started off well, then we had a little rocky patch, and in that time they decided to sack the manager.

“Tony Pulis, straight away it completely changed the dynamics of the way we played… That period wasn’t great for the team — we didn’t get those wins and there was a lot of disagreement about the way we were set up and so on. Darren Moore, a great manager and a great coach, he just came a bit too late.”

He does wish them well, though, and says he hopes to see them promoted as soon as possible, adding, “It was a rollercoaster of a season. There were a lot of ups in day-to-day life and around the training ground but when your team get relegated, it sums up a negative time for a massive club that shouldn’t be in League One. Hopefully, they bounce back — I have a place in my heart for them.”

Harris has made four appearances for his new club so far in all competitions, grabbing two goals, and has played his part in their march to the top of the table.