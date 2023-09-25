Ticket news means increased crowd expected for Sheffield Wednesday v Sunderland

Sheffield Wednesday face Sunderland on Friday night and a big crowd is expected to make the trip down from the North East.

The Owls and Black Cats have faced off quite a few times in recent years, with the two meeting in League One, the League One play-offs and the Carabao Cup since the start of the 2021/22 campaign – and this week they come together as Championship equals.

Both go into the game on the back of defeats after Xisco’s men were beaten 3-0 by Swansea City and Tony Mowbray saw his side fall to a 1-0 defeat to Cardiff City, however it is the hosts who are most desperate for a win having failed to secure three points in any of their eight games so far.

With Wednesdayites disgruntled it remains to be seen how many will make the trip to Hillsborough for an evening kick off that is also being televised, however there is clearly a demand from the visiting support for another visit to S6.

It’s been confirmed that they sold out their initial allocation of 2,400 in the Leppings Lane end with just under a week to go before the encounter, and they have also explained that they’ve been given 1,205 more by the Owls – they will go on sale this morning.

Sunderland, meanwhile, are also showing the game at their stadium inside Quinn’s Sports Bar, hosting a ‘beam back’ for those that can’t make it to Sheffield for the upcoming encounter.