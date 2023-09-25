News you can trust since 1887
BREAKING
Marcus Rashford involved in car crash after United win over Burnley
Family pay tribute to woman shot dead - as man faces murder charge
Baby-murdering nurse Lucy Letby to learn whether she faces retrial
Rishi Sunak considering inheritance tax cut
Braverman ‘fully backs’ armed police after officer charged with murder
Usher set to headline the 2024 Super Bowl Halftime Show

Ticket news means increased crowd expected for Sheffield Wednesday v Sunderland

Sheffield Wednesday face Sunderland on Friday night and a big crowd is expected to make the trip down from the North East.

Joe Crann
By Joe Crann
Published 25th Sep 2023, 07:00 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The Owls and Black Cats have faced off quite a few times in recent years, with the two meeting in League One, the League One play-offs and the Carabao Cup since the start of the 2021/22 campaign – and this week they come together as Championship equals.

Both go into the game on the back of defeats after Xisco’s men were beaten 3-0 by Swansea City and Tony Mowbray saw his side fall to a 1-0 defeat to Cardiff City, however it is the hosts who are most desperate for a win having failed to secure three points in any of their eight games so far.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

With Wednesdayites disgruntled it remains to be seen how many will make the trip to Hillsborough for an evening kick off that is also being televised, however there is clearly a demand from the visiting support for another visit to S6.

Most Popular

It’s been confirmed that they sold out their initial allocation of 2,400 in the Leppings Lane end with just under a week to go before the encounter, and they have also explained that they’ve been given 1,205 more by the Owls – they will go on sale this morning.

Sunderland, meanwhile, are also showing the game at their stadium inside Quinn’s Sports Bar, hosting a ‘beam back’ for those that can’t make it to Sheffield for the upcoming encounter.

Mowbray’s side were unbeaten in five before the weekend and currently sit in fifth place, while the Owls are rock bottom with only two points to their name out of a possible 24.

Related topics:SunderlandTony MowbrayHillsborough