‘Stay honest’ – Sorry Xisco makes Sheffield Wednesday quality admission

Sheffield Wednesday are enduring their worst start to a league campaign since the 1999/2000 campaign, and Xisco has admitted that they’re facing opposition better than them.

That season was the last time the Owls played in the Premier League and fans had to wait until the 10th game for them to taste victory – with eight games gone in 2023/24 they are at risk of the current campaign being even worse.

A 3-0 defeat at the hands of Swansea City on Saturday meant that Wednesday are the only team in the Championship without a win to their name, but their man in charge isn’t throwing in the towel.

"It’s true,” Xisco replied when asked about the lack of positive results. “We’re playing against teams better than us and the teams are working two weeks more than us with total teams.

“The Championship now has 38 games more. If it finishes tomorrow then we’re in League One. But we need to arrive until the end, with me or without me. But if we continue with the negative things, sure we’ll arrive there (relegation). One of the things that is important is trying to help now.

"You tell me about the numbers - it is s**t. If my father taught me one thing, it is to stay honest. I’m honest about this… But I also got taught to never stop, especially when the people need you. Now is when the players need help. We need the fans now. We need them. If that happens it is okay. If not, we continue the same way. All we can do is say sorry about the situation."