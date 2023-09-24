Sheffield Wednesday are rock bottom of the Championship table after a heavy defeat to Swansea City on Saturday - and things aren’t looking good for the Owls.

Eight league games into Xisco’s tenure at Hillsborough and Wednesday have just two points to their name, and their only 90 minute victory in any fixture - competitive or otherwise - came against Chesterfield in preseason. It’s a run of form that has seen the atmosphere turn drastically at the club.

Last season’s euphoria is well and truly gone, and a variety of chants at the Swansea.com Stadium showed just how unhappy the travelling Owls have become. They called for the manager’s exit, criticised his style of play, urged the chairman, Dejphon Chansiri, to leave, and even sang Marvin Johnson’s name in protest over the way that he’s been ostracised from the first team.

And as bad as things were in the stands, they weren’t any better on the pitch - Wednesday fell apart after going behind, and you can see the extended highlights (including the controversial penalty decision) below:

The manager was bullish in his response after the game when asked about the performance, or lack thereof, saying that it was ‘strange’ from his players - and he was also asked whether he felt he was seeing any improvement from his team. Videos of his press conference can be found at the top of the page and here: