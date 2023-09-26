Ticket announcement made ahead of Sheffield Wednesday’s Sunderland encounter
A big away continent will descend on Hillsborough on Friday night as Sheffield Wednesday play host to Sunderland.
Wednesday will face the Black Cats for the sixth time since November 2021 this week, and the fourth time at S6, in what has been a busy couple of years for the two northern outfits that saw them both secure promotion out of League One.
Now, as they meet as Championship equals for the first time, it has been confirmed that over 3,600 fans will make the trip from the North East to watch their side, with the club being given an extra allocation by the Owls after selling out their original allotment.
A statement from the visitors on Tuesday said, “Tickets for Sunderland AFC’s trip to Sheffield Wednesday are now sold out!
“Tony Mowbray’s side travel to Hillsborough Stadium on Friday 29 September in the Sky Bet Championship (KO 8pm).
“After receiving an extra allocation of 1,205 tickets for the game, remaining seats for the game were sold out within minutes of our phase of sale for Season Ticket holders. A total of 3,605 fans will be heading to Hillsborough to back the Lads.
“The Black Cats will then be looking to continue their strong start to the Championship campaign with back-to-back home games against Watford FC and Middlesbrough.”
Tony Mowbray’s side are currently fifth in the second tier having won four of their opening eight games, while the Owls are rock bottom with two points from a possible 24 up to now.