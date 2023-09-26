News you can trust since 1887
BREAKING
NCIS & The Man from U.N.C.L.E. actor David McCallum dies aged 90
Scottish school support staff stage strike in pay dispute
Storm Agnes to cause more travel chaos as 80mph winds forecast
Nelson Mandela's granddaughter dies aged 43 after cancer battle
A huge carbon source has been found on Europa
200m world champion Dafne Schippers announces retirement

Ticket announcement made ahead of Sheffield Wednesday’s Sunderland encounter

A big away continent will descend on Hillsborough on Friday night as Sheffield Wednesday play host to Sunderland.

Joe Crann
By Joe Crann
Published 26th Sep 2023, 17:00 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Wednesday will face the Black Cats for the sixth time since November 2021 this week, and the fourth time at S6, in what has been a busy couple of years for the two northern outfits that saw them both secure promotion out of League One.

Now, as they meet as Championship equals for the first time, it has been confirmed that over 3,600 fans will make the trip from the North East to watch their side, with the club being given an extra allocation by the Owls after selling out their original allotment.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A statement from the visitors on Tuesday said, “Tickets for Sunderland AFC’s trip to Sheffield Wednesday are now sold out!

Most Popular

“Tony Mowbray’s side travel to Hillsborough Stadium on Friday 29 September in the Sky Bet Championship (KO 8pm).

“After receiving an extra allocation of 1,205 tickets for the game, remaining seats for the game were sold out within minutes of our phase of sale for Season Ticket holders. A total of 3,605 fans will be heading to Hillsborough to back the Lads.

“The Black Cats will then be looking to continue their strong start to the Championship campaign with back-to-back home games against Watford FC and Middlesbrough.”

Tony Mowbray’s side are currently fifth in the second tier having won four of their opening eight games, while the Owls are rock bottom with two points from a possible 24 up to now.

Related topics:HillsboroughSunderlandSunderland AFC